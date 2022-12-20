BlockFi Asks Court to Give Crypto Back to Customers

Bankrupt crypto lending company BlockFi is asking the US Bankruptcy Court to return crypto held at frozen accounts back to clients, adding that they "unambiguously own" the crypto stored in their wallet accounts.

BlockFi said in a blog post it will be seeking "similar relief" from the Supreme Court of Bermuda regarding crypto held at BlockFi International. However, the efforts do not impact withdrawals from BlockFi Interest Accounts, the company said.

It is expected that the court will review the request on January 9, 2023, while similar relief with respect to BlockFi International will be heard on January 13, 2023.