Brazil to Launch CBDC in 2024

Brazil's central bank is set to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2024, with a closed pilot program scheduled for 2023 with a group of banks, Reuters reports, referring to the bank's president Roberto Campos Neto.

Campos Neto said that the government-backed digital currency should not disturb monetary policy or hurt banks' balance sheets, adding that if the digital currency is actually a tokenized deposit, it "inherits all the regulation that already applies to deposits." He also stressed that tokenized deposits should improve the banks' settlement and funding costs.