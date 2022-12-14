Binance's CZ Teases Bumpy Road Ahead in Letter to Staff: Report

Changpeng Zhao, the Founder and CEO of Binance, warned in a staff letter about upcoming difficulties as the crypto exchange is reportedly facing scrutiny from US regulators.

According to a memo sent to staff and seen by Bloomberg, the Binance boss told employees that the crypto industry is going through "a historic moment," adding that the cryptocurrency exchange is strong enough to "survive any crypto winter."